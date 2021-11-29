Hall of Records in Newark is illuminated in anti-violence message

Photo Courtesy of ECBCC

NEWARK, NJ — In recognition of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which is commemorated each year on Nov. 25 — the Essex County Hall of Records in Newark was illuminated in orange along with Newark City Hall, the State House in Trenton and many other buildings around the world. The nightly recognition of this important day will continue until Dec. 3.

  

