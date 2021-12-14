Essex County to hold holiday food distribution event on Dec. 21

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. and the Essex County Board of County Commissioners will present a holiday emergency food distribution event to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys distributed along with boxes of nonperishable food. The program is meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food. The program will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Meeker Avenue entrance to Weequahic Park in Newark.

“The coronavirus exacerbated an existing food insecurity problem experienced by many of our residents. We are pleased to present this special holiday emergency food distribution event for those who are in dire need and to make sure all our families have something to be thankful for this year,” DiVincenzo said. “The coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who continue to struggle.”

“Unfortunately, food insecurity remains an issue that many Essex County residents continue to face. Our weekly food distribution events were very successful in providing relief during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic through the spring of 2021, and I applaud the county executive and our county leadership for taking the steps to coordinate a distribution event for our residents in need prior to the holidays,” Commissioner President Wayne Richardson said.

Residents driving to the site should enter the park via the Meeker Avenue entrance. Residents waiting to enter the park should line up along Meeker Avenue before turning right into the park. Left turns into the park from Meeker Avenue will not be permitted.

Residents walking to the site should come to the Rev. Ronald Christian Sports Complex. A station will be set up adjacent to the parking lot on the western side of the football field. Residents walking to the site must wear a face mask/covering and follow social distancing guidelines. It is recommended that residents walking to the site bring a cart as they will be receiving a box of food and a frozen turkey.

Only one emergency food box and frozen turkey will be placed into a vehicle’s trunk or given to each resident who walks to the site. Buses will not be allowed to enter.