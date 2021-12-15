NJ Transit upgrades Access Link fleet with new minibuses and hybrid sedans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 9, the NJ Transit board of directors approved the purchase of 258 cutaway minibuses for Access Link service, allowing Access Link to modernize its aging fleet. In addition, this year, NJ Transit has added 80 new hybrid sedans to replace older sedans and expand the fleet.

“These new vehicles are of critical importance to the continued safe, reliable and efficient operation of NJ Transit’s indispensable Access Link service,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “As a complement to the technology upgrades we’ve introduced through Access Link Online and our new, dedicated Access Link mobile app, these new vehicles represent our continued commitment to modernizing service delivery for our Access Link customers.”

NJ Transit will enter into a cooperative purchasing agreement with Maryland Transit Administration to purchase the 258 minibuses from Coach & Equipment Bus Sales, which is located in Penn Yan, N.Y. The minibuses will replace vehicles from 2014, 2015 and 2016, which have exceeded their useful life cycle, which is five years or 250,000 miles. This authorization will allow Access Link to modernize the aging fleet at a total cost of $22.2 million.

During the past several weeks, NJ Transit has been rolling out 80 new leased Toyota Camry hybrid sedans. The new hybrid sedans increase fuel efficiency and advance NJ Transit’s sustainability efforts. NJ Transit will retire 36 current Access Link sedans, resulting in a fleet expansion of 44 sedans. NJ Transit Region 5, which comprises Essex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties, will receive 25 of the new Toyotas.

Photos Courtesy of NJ Transit