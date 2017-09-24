NJ Transit employees send aid to sister agency in Houston

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is sending a helping hand to its transportation counterpart in Houston impacted by Hurricane Harvey. NJ Transit employees donated clothing and supplies, which are now on the way to their colleagues at the Houston Metro transit system.

“When New Jersey was hit by Superstorm Sandy nearly five years ago, we saw firsthand how difficult it is for employees to balance the impacts of a devastating storm at home with their dedication to restoring service, which often requires long stretches away from families,” NJ Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro said in a press release. “We remain so grateful for the outpouring of support from around the country in our time of need, we wanted to help our fellow transit workers get back on their feet.”

NJ Transit employees from across the state donated items such as clothing, sheets, bath towels and cleaning products. Collections took place at employee work locations last week. The items were packed into a tractor trailer and driven to Houston by members of the New Jersey Transit Police Department.

“It is our privilege to deliver these supplies to help our fellow transit employees,” New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo said.