NJ Transit makes Forbes’ 2018 best employers list

NEWARK, NJ — Forbes has named NJ Transit to its prestigious America’s Best Employers 2018 list, which was released earlier this month. Only 20 New Jersey-based organizations were included in the annual rankings which, according to Forbes, measure leading companies from around the world to identify those best-liked by employees.

“This honor is a reflection on the hard-working men and women who keep New Jersey moving every day,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in a press release. “Now is the perfect time to join this great organization. We are currently recruiting and hiring for positions throughout our system. This is an exciting time to be a part of NJ Transit.”

Forbes works with the research firm Statista to compile the list, which ranks the top employee-recommended 500 large and 500 midsize employers. To view the full Forbes list, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers/list/.