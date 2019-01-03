PSE&G recognized as a 2018 utility customer champion

NEWARK, NJ — PSE&G has been recognized for outstanding customer satisfaction by Cogent Reports, a division of Market Strategies International, a leading nationwide research firm.

Named a 2018 Customer Champion among residential customers, PSE&G was one of 33 utilities nationwide who ranked highest in brand trust, product experience and operational satisfaction. The utility earned the No. 2 spot in the East Region among combined utilities.

Market Strategies-Morpace surveyed more than 59,000 residential utility customers to determine the Engaged Customer Relationship score for 132 utilities. PSE&G achieved an overall ECR score of 729 on a 1,000-point scale, improving seven points from last year. Among the six performance factors, PSE&G performed significantly better than its peers in customer focus, product usage and reliable quality.

“This year marks the third time we have named PSE&G a Customer Champion utility,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president-Market Strategies-Morpace, in a December press release. “To become a Customer Champion, PSE&G’s customers rated them among the best in the industry in providing great service and being a company they can trust. In fact, PSE&G performed significantly better than its peers in brand trust, which shows the amount of brand equity and trust they have built within their customer base. ”

“PSE&G continues to excel at its core business of providing safe, reliable electric and gas service, but we know that customers expect more from us,” said Greg Dunlap, PSE&G vice president of customer operations, in the press release. “Customers’ expectations are evolving. They are looking to us to help them use energy more efficiently and control costs, make it easier to do business with us, and use innovative tools and resources to communicate with them. The survey shows that our efforts to enhance the customer experience are being recognized. We’ve worked hard to establish a strong connection with our customers and we are poised to deliver more of what customers and regulators expect from the utility of the future.”

In 2018, PSE&G improved its customer experience by introducing a redesigned public website, My Account and customer bill, as well as an improved interactive voice response phone system. The utility also continued to improve its infrastructure by investing in enhancing the reliability and resiliency of its transmission and electric distribution systems, and by upgrading aging gas mains through its Gas System Modernization Program.

PSE&G also recently received the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability, as well as the 2018 Outstanding Customer Reliability Experience Award.