NJ Transit awarded federal grant money for Positive Train Control

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit has been awarded a grant of more than $6.5 million from the Federal Railroad Administration to install Positive Train Control equipment on 33 new multilevel cab cars. In December, NJ Transit’s board of directors authorized the purchase of 113 Multilevel III passenger vehicles, allowing the agency to replace the oldest rail cars in its fleet.

“We appreciate this federal money which supports our efforts to install this safety enhancement on our railroad,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said. “The grant will defray the incremental costs associated with installation of PTC on the new vehicles, covering 80 percent of the total costs.”

The total project to install PTC equipment on 33 multilevel cab cars will cost more than $8 million, with NJ Transit contributing 20 percent. The funding was awarded under the Positive Train Control Systems Grants under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Opportunity Program.

The new Multilevel III vehicles will be equipped with PTC equipment, consistent with NJ Transit’s focus on safety and to comply with federal regulations.