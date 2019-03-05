Donate blood with the NJ Devils

NEWARK, NJ — The New Jersey Devils and official health care partner RWJBarnabas Health will host their third annual blood drive in coordination with the American Red Cross. Shooting for a goal of collecting 500 units, the blood drive will take place on Sunday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Prudential Center. Pre-register or learn more at www.newjerseydevils.com/blooddrive.

All participating donors will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a select Devils 2018-19 season home game, a limited-edition New Jersey Devils blood donor T-shirt provided by Fusion and chances to win autographed Devils merchandise. In addition, donors will have the opportunity to meet New Jersey Devils alumni Grant Marshall and Bruce Driver, as well as popular mascot NJ Devil, who will be available for photos and autographs. Free parking is available in the parking deck presented by Ford.

The blood drive is open to the general public, and while appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are gladly accepted, as space is available.