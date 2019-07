TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities will conduct public stakeholder meetings on the Draft 2019 Energy Master Plan on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Larsen Auditorium, Seton Hall Law School in Newark.

Further information about the Draft 2019 Energy Master Plan and meeting details can be found at https://nj.gov/emp/.