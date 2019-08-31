Free first-time homebuyer seminar in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 14, New Jersey Citizen Action will hold “A Home of Her Own: Women’s Housing Initiative,” a free first-time homebuyer seminar at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, located at 150 Bleeker St., second-floor Campus Center, in Newark, from 2 to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in learning how to become a first-time homebuyer is invited to attend this free event. Men are welcome too. To register, call New Jersey Citizen Action at 973-643-8800, ext. 218, email Michelle Maas at michelle@njcitizenaction.org or register online at www.njcitizenaction.org.