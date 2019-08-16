‘Wellness on Wheels’ van visits ShopRite of Newark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — On Aug. 10, ShopRite nutritionist Biancha Jackson hosted a series of health and wellness events in the parking lot of the ShopRite of Newark in conjunction with a visit from the RWJBarnabas “Wellness on Wheels” bus.

Wellness on Wheels is a mobile greenhouse and cooking school designed to bring free nutrition education to local neighborhoods. Nurses were onsite to provide preventative health screenings. The RWJBarnabas staff provided a nutrition lesson and food demonstration during the event.

ShopRite’s floral department also hosted a fruit and vegetable seed potting activity.