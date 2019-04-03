100 percent pass rate for first phase of training program

NEWARK, NJ — All 14 assistant conductors who enrolled in NJ Transit’s pilot conductor-to-engineer training program have successfully completed classroom instruction and testing, according to a March 29 press release. The first class of its kind at NJ Transit, 100 percent of the assistant conductors will be moving onto phase two to begin on-the-job training in the field.

“This class of assistant conductors did an incredible job of learning an immense amount of material,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said. “The hard work and dedication this class has shown is evident by their impressive success rate. I wish them well on the second phase of their training and look forward to having them operating their own trains in revenue service before the end of this year.”

The pilot training program leverages the existing railroad knowledge of assistant conductors, who are already familiar with complex rail rules and regulations, as they seek to become locomotive engineers. This program helps fulfill the agency’s commitment to speed up the training of locomotive engineers.

NJ Transit has increased the number of engineer training classes to a record-setting six running concurrently. There are four engineer classes set to graduate in 2019, including this pilot class.