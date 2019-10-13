Victim identified in fatal Newark fire

NEWARK, NJ — Jorge Lemus, 58, of Newark died in a fire on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 388 Summer Ave. in Newark, according to an Oct. 7 press release from the county prosecutor’s office.

The two-alarm fire broke out at approximately 5:54 a.m. The victim was located on the first floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male is in critical but stable condition. Three other adults suffered minor injuries. Two dogs were found dead. Four families have been relocated.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The preliminary investigation, however, indicates that the fire started in a first-floor bedroom and it does not appear to be suspicious.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit, is active and ongoing.