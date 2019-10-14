Newark NAACP to host 105th Freedom Fund Gala

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark branch of the NAACP will host its 105th annual Freedom Fund Gala Brunch on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Robert Treat/Best Western Hotel, 50 Park Place in Newark, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will feature a stellar line up of honorees and scholarship recipients.

The Rev. Ronald Slaughter, senior pastor of Saint James AME Church in Newark, will bring an important message on voting on the eve of the NJ Assembly elections. The branch will honor community champions ranging in service and contribution, including: New Jersey State Sen. Ronald C. Rice, Mary Darden, Akbar Cook, Rick Thigpen, Anthony Smith, Michael Bright, Source of Knowledge Book Store, Gwen Wells-Hill, Marilyn Davis and Lynda Lloyd.

This annual gala is the major fundraiser for the largest NAACP branch in the state. Proceeds are used for scholarships and operating expenses. The Newark NAACP is a volunteer advocacy organization addressing the issues that affect citizens in the city and the county.

Recently the Newark branch partnered with the NAACP State Conference to coordinate a water distribution program in response to the Newark water crisis that found elevated levels of lead in the homes of 18,000 residents. More than 1,600 cases of bottled water have been distributed from donations from supporters around the country, according to branch President Deborah Smith Gregory.

Other issues the branch has been aggressively addressing are health care, voter registration and education, and criminal justice reform.

For more information contact the Freedom Fund Committee at 973-624-6400 or freedomfundnewark@gmail.com.