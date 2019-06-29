NJT graduates 500th bus operator during Murphy administration

NEWARK, NJ — On June 26, NJ Transit announced the 500th bus operator to graduate from its training program during Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration beginning in January 2018. The graduates are part of an intensive, ongoing effort to ensure the necessary staffing is in place to serve the transportation needs of New Jersey, according to a press release from NJ Transit.

“As the densest state in the nation, safe and reliable public transportation is a necessity in New Jersey,” Murphy said. “Seeing 500 bus operators graduate from this training program is a clear sign NJ Transit is on track to achieving exceptional bus service, and I thank these men and women for their hard work and dedication.”

“These new bus operators are integral to our efforts to improve NJ Transit’s customer service experience,” Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chairwoman Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “We are committed to increasing the number of our operators, and to provide them with a modernized bus fleet to create a safe, efficient and environmentally sensitive ride for our customers.”

“NJ Transit is only as good as its people, and we are working hard to bring more talented people to restore our workforce to the levels required for reliable service,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “With these 500 new bus operators we are moving closer to the levels where we can restore NJ Transit back to its status of national prominence.”

Including the 500 graduates, NJ Transit now has 3,313 full-time and 147 part-time bus operators on the road providing more than 150 million customer trips each year. This is an increase in available operators of more than 12 percent since the Murphy administration took office. There are currently 34 student operators in training, with additional classes to follow.