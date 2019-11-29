Girls on the Run participants cross the finish line at Turkey Trot 5K

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Girls on the Run New Jersey East participants from Essex, Morris and Union counties ran with their legs and their hearts at the Florham Park PBA Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Girls on the Run inspires girls in third through eighth grade to recognize their power and potential. Trained volunteer coaches lead small teams through a research-based curriculum that includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the 10-week program, girls develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K run. When girls cross the finish line and complete the Girls on the Run season, this accomplishment opens the door to working toward and achieving other life goals.

“The 5K is pure magic in every sense of the word,” GOTR Executive Director Sydney Davis said. “When communities come together to celebrate and encourage girls to cross the finish line and achieve something they’re not sure is possible, we are renewing our faith in each other and our future. The positive energy of the coaches, girls and families is so strong that anyone who is a part of the day leaves feeling more powerful, hopeful and energized. We are so inspired by our generous sponsors, the hard work of the Florham Park PBA and the dedication of our incredible coaches. Girls, you rocked it!”

Girls on the Run’s mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. Spring season registration opens Feb. 15. Learn more about coaching opportunities and spring season registration at www.girlsontherunnj.org.

Photos Courtesy of Pete Kolonia