WOHS delegation attends Pan Africanism lecture with Newark mayor

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Student representatives from the West Orange High School Unity Club, Student Council and African American Heritage Club attended the ninth annual Garvey/Nkrumah Lecture Series on Feb. 19, featuring Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

West Orange resident Akil Khalfani, director of the Africana Institute and associate professor of sociology at Essex County College, invited the students to ECC for the lecture, which focused on Pan Africanism and the political, historical and cultural issues related to it, as well as civic activism.

Baraka spoke about several issues, including Pan Africanism, civic activism, education and poverty. After the lecture, Khlafani brought the delegation to the Africana Institute so students could view African art. He then discussed African culture, history, art, mathematics and the importance of Africa both in the past and in the present.

“Our students learned first-hand the value of education, the need for their skills to better help our society and the importance of African culture throughout history,” social studies supervisor Michael Figueiredo said. “I would like to thank Dr. Khalfani, Mayor Baraka and Dr. Munroe not only for the educational opportunity but helping our students understand the importance and the potential impact they can have in today’s society.” Anthony Munroe is president of ECC.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD