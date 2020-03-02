As prelude to parade, Newark committee members serve the hungry

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — To celebrate the 85th annual Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade, members of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee served breakfast to Newark residents in need at St. John’s Soup Kitchen and presented a check for $500 to assist the organization in continuing to help those in need.

On Feb. 28, Deputy Grand Marshal Eileen McGinley Hannaford, Grand Marshal Michael D. Byrne and General Chairman Jack Doll presented the check to Pete Dobbs, director of St. John’s Soup Kitchen.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade, New Jersey’s first Irish heritage celebration. The parade will be held Friday, March 13, with ceremonies beginning at noon followed by the official parade kickoff promptly at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.NewarkParade.com.

Photos Courtesy of Newark St. Patrick’s Parade Committee