NJIT a top graduate school for engineering for the 17th consecutive year

NEWARK, NJ — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2021 rankings for the nation’s top graduate schools, with NJIT ranked among the best for graduate degree programs in engineering. The university moved up two slots this year to No. 87 — up 24 slots in the past five years — and has been included on the distinguished list since 2003.

NJIT’s Newark College of Engineering, which celebrated its centennial in 2019, offers a range of master’s and Ph.D. degree programs. In recent years the college has greatly expanded its laboratory, hands-on and experiential learning components, increased student access to state-of-the-art physical and computing machinery, and geared its curriculum to extensive utilization of this technology — all of which reinforce the university’s reputation as one of the country’s best graduate engineering schools.

“Newark College of Engineering has consistently received many accolades over the years for offering high-caliber graduate programs taught by faculty who excel in teaching and research,” said Sotirios G. Ziavras, vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the graduate faculty at NJIT. “The U.S. News ranking of its graduate programs is once more a testament to its success.”

The rankings are based on peer assessments of academic excellence from deans of engineering schools and graduate studies, and quality assessments from recruiters of engineering school graduates. U.S. News also considered statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, student-faculty ratios and school selectivity in accepting applicants. The collected data came from statistical surveys of more than 2,081 graduate programs, and reputation surveys sent to more than 24,603 academics and professionals in the featured disciplines.

NJIT is one of only four universities from New Jersey ranked in the Top 100.