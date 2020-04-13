Newark first responders salute health care workers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Newark’s top brass came out in full force April 8 to honor the health care heroes at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Approximately 30 Newark Police officers accompanied by Chief of Police Darnell Henry and approximately 50 firefighters accompanied by Chief of Fire Rufus Jackson attended. Dozens of employees came out to greet and thank the officers, whose cars lined the entire street, including 30 police vehicles and six fire trucks from firehouses located in Newark’s South and Central wards.

Photos Courtesy of Newark Beth Israel