Newark launches COVID testing for public housing residents

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras Baraka and the Newark Housing Authority have begun a program to offer COVID-19 testing at all of the city’s public housing complexes. The program began at the end of April at two senior housing locations under the leadership of NHA Executive Director Victor Cirilo, as has continued testing seniors at other public housing complexes, including the Stephen Crane Elderly Center.

Baraka said the city and NHA “are getting ready to test aggressively at our senior homes and the long-term health care facilities first, because seniors are the most vulnerable. We are going into the areas that are hit the hardest.”

Cirilo said there are approximately 5,200 residents at 24 senior high-rise buildings throughout the city.

“We hope to test each and every one of the buildings in the coming weeks,” Cirilo said.

Once that monumental task is complete, another one awaits as the NHA will begin to test all family housing complexes.

“We are the 10th largest housing authority in the country and largest in the state,” Cirilo said. “With over 30,000 Newark residents at senior and family low-income complexes, we have a responsibility to be proactive and safeguard a large portion of our city’s population from this dangerous pandemic.”

Cirilo said the testing is covered by Medicare, Medicaid or other insurances. The tests are nasal swabs and will be processed by Sunrise Diagnostic Laboratories of South Plainfield and HealthEast Medical Alliance in Englewood, with results returned in 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the city will be testing other residents by appointment only at the Branch Brook Park Skating Rink, beginning Wednesday, May 6. Testing will be done Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site will have both drive-up and walk-up options.

Anyone asking to be tested must meet the CDC requirements, which include symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, or sore throat.

Residents who are scheduled for testing must wear a face covering and gloves, and must bring a valid ID and insurance card with them to the test site. Proof of Newark residency is required. To schedule an appointment at the Branch Brook Park location, residents can call 973-988-5511.