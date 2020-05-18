Honoring Newark’s top graduating seniors

NEWARK, NJ — On the heels of Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger Leon’s promise to high school seniors that the district would find a way to celebrate its graduates despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 70 top performing high school seniors graduating from Newark’s public high schools are getting special recognition for their outstanding achievements. Panasonic Corporation of North America has donated 70 Panasonic TOUGHBOOK laptop computers to NPS to help honor members of the 2020 graduating class. Students hailing from the district’s 15 high schools, who are among the top in their class this school year, will receive a laptop.

“Panasonic’s steadfast commitment to the city of Newark and our students remains unparalleled,” Leon said. “Through this historic moment in time, we will always remember that Panasonic maintained NPS at the forefront of their work.”

In addition to the laptop donation valued at $130,000, the Panasonic Foundation also contributed $25,000 to NPS to support a variety of student needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are proud to congratulate the graduating Class of 2020,” said Alejandra Ceja, executive director at Panasonic Foundation. “Panasonic wanted to support Newark students and let them know that their hard work has not gone unnoticed. We hope these donations help these young leaders through this difficult time and prepare for the next chapter in their lives.”