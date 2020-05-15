Top 10 reasons to discover Newark Public Library this May

NEWARK, NJ — This May, the Newark Public Library is offering a full schedule of activities that can be accessed from a smartphone, tablet or computer. Here are some of the top activities, resources, and fun happenings that the public can access for free with a library card, available at www.npl.org.

Virtual Storytime: There’s no better time for storytime than when quarantined at home. Listen in Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Facebook live, and at bedtime on Mondays at 7 p.m. On Saturdays, see community members read, or send in a video of yourself or your family reading.

Anime Wednesdays: Zoom into Anime favorites on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Dance Party Thursdays: Every Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight via Zoom, with DJ Duce Martinez of D. Wild Music Radio.

American sign language: Learn a new language and sign up for what has become one of the library’s most popular classes.

Counseling by the library’s social worker: These are painful, stressful times and the library offers free counseling with its professional social worker, by phone or text.

Computer tutorials and guides: Take advantage of this at-home time to brush up on your computer skills, whether Excel, Google Docs, email, social media or online conferencing.

HBO’s “Plot Against America” discussion: Recently recorded for listener enjoyment, moderated by American humorist and NPR Host of “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” Peter Sagal.

Adult and kids movies, documentaries and courses: Break out the popcorn because Kanopy video streaming offers more than 30,000 feature films, documentaries, foreign language films, kids movies and TV shows, classes and training videos.

Newarkers love poetry: listen to patrons and library staff lift their voices and share their poetry with the community.