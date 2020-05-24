HUD gives NJ nearly $2.3M in fourth wave of funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced May 18 nearly $77 million in a fourth wave of CARES Act funding, supporting up to 8,300 additional vouchers. Provided through HUD’s Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, this wave of relief funds will provide affordable housing to non-elderly people living with disabilities. HUD has allocated $2,269,876 to New Jersey during this fourth wave of funding. In Essex County, Newark Housing Authority will receive $558,390.

“As we continue to fight this invisible enemy, we are working quickly and effectively to ensure public housing authorities nationwide are receiving the necessary funding needed to keep their residents safe,” Carson said. “This wave of relief funds will provide additional housing choice vouchers to residents living with disabilities, allowing them to live safely and independently through these unprecedented times.”

“This administration continues to respond swiftly to the specific needs of New Yorkers and New Jerseyans at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Our neighbors with disabilities have endured weeks of unpredictable isolation and stress. These funds will provide resources to Public Housing Authorities and HUD stakeholders that assist this extremely vulnerable population.”