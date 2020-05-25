NJIT ranks 74th in national ranking, third in NJ

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Institute of Technology has been ranked third in New Jersey and 74th nationally in a Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking USA 2020 list, placing NJIT in the top 10 percent of universities nationwide.

More than 700 universities were evaluated according to 17 metrics falling into the following broad categories: employability, diversity and internationalisation, learning experience, and research. Some of the highest-weighted metrics include academic reputation, alumni outcomes, salary after 10 years, Fulbright recipients per institution, international research network, Pell Grant recipient ratios and instructional expenditure per full-time student.

“This is excellent news and provides further validation of our university’s uncommon results and growing reputation for both student success and research productivity,” NJIT President Joel Bloom said.

“Our performance in the first-ever QS US University Rankings 2020, placing NJIT among the top 100 universities in the United States, is yet another result of the superb work of our faculty and students,” NJIT provost and Senior Executive Vice President Fadi Deek said. “It also provides one more confirmation of NJIT’s evolution that has been effected through meticulous strategic thinking and action in support of our four-pronged mission of education, research, economic development and engagement.”

The QS US University Ranking is the latest in a series highlighting NJIT’s upward trajectory. In 2019, NJIT vaulted into the top 100 of the U.S. News and World Report university rankings; was elevated to the top tier of research universities — a designation of R1 by the Carnegie Classification; and jumped 83 spots in The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings, nearly doubling its improvement compared to the previous year.

In addition, NJIT ranks in the top 2 percent nationwide in Payscale’s college salary report, is among the top schools with the best return on investment according to Princeton Review, and is ranked No 1 nationally by Forbes for the upward economic mobility of its lowest-income students.

“Of course, we are proud of the fact that we have improved our national standing to 74th in the nation and third in New Jersey in the QS USA ranking,” Deek said. “We are even prouder that we have done this while maintaining our traditional commitment to teaching and student success.”