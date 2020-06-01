City partners with Newark Public Library for census presentation in Spanish

NEWARK, NJ — The city of Newark and the Newark Public Library join forces to present a virtual conversation in Spanish, “¡Hazte contar! Por que es tan importante participar en el Censo 2020,” to reach Spanish-speaking communities in Newark, discuss why it is so important to fill out the 2020 census and promote full participation. Viewers will be able to ask questions live during the question-and-answer session.

The virtual event will take place on Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m. The event will be live streamed on the Newark Public Library Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/newarkpubliclibrary, or join on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/y8ja9c6w.

The following community leaders will participate in the conversation: Newark Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Quiles; Louis E. Prezeau Jr., director of community and economic development at La Casa de Don Pedro; Carlos Medina, president and CEO of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey; and Roberto Frugone, census media specialist. Ingrid Betancourt, assistant director for special collections at the Newark Public Library, will serve as host and moderator for this event.