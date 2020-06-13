Newark Public Library hosts evening with author Ben Taylor

NEWARK, NJ — Continuing the growth of the Philip Roth personal library, the Newark Public Library Foundation recently hosted a reading and conversation via Zoom with author Ben Taylor about his new memoir, “Here We Are: My Friendship with Philip Roth” — a touching portrait of Roth from one of his closest friends.

Taylor read passages from the book, discussed his approach to the work, shared recollections of Roth and answered questions posed by program participants. In addition, American author, scholar and literary critic Maureen Corrigan served as the interlocutor with Taylor for the evening’s program.