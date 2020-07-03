New Jersey awarded $845K to fight housing discrimination

NEWARK, NJ — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $40.8 million to support dozens of fair housing organizations working to help end housing discrimination on June 30. These funds are provided through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program both to help people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination and to educate housing providers about fair housing laws.

New Jersey has been awarded $845,000 for testing, enforcement, education and outreach. Citizen Action of New Jersey, located in Newark, received $125,000; N.J. Citizen Action Fund Inc. received $360,000; and the Fair Housing Council of Northern New Jersey, located in Hackensack, received $360,000.

“Today’s grant announcement provides resources that play an important role in fulfilling HUD’s mission to provide safe, fair and affordable housing,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.

“FHIP organizations are important partners in combating housing discrimination,” said Anna Maria Farias, HUD assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity. “The grants we are awarding today help to support these organizations on an ongoing basis.”

“Nothing is more offensive than being denied a place to live due to discrimination. Since Day One, this administration has provided the critical funding necessary to eradicate housing discrimination,” said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “FHIP funding is essential because it provides HUD partners the enforcement resources they need to take down key offenders and ensure they never operate in this industry again.”

HUD’s FHIP grants support a wide range of fair housing enforcement, education and outreach activities. These grants allow the groups to provide fair housing enforcement through testing in the rental and sales markets, to file fair housing complaints to HUD, and to conduct investigations. Additionally, the education and outreach activities these organizations conduct help to educate the public, housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

Persons who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at 800-669-9777. Teletypewriter for those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing is available at 800-927-9275.