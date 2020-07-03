NJ Transit announces PTC milestone achievements

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit has advanced its Positive Train Control program into the Extended Revenue Service Demonstration phase, according to a June 30 press release. The achievement follows successful completion of the Federal Railroad Administration’s requirement to perform 384 error-free test runs in the demonstration area between Denville and Summit. NJ Transit will now expand its revenue service demonstration to the entire Morristown Line from Hackettstown to Newark’s Broad Street, as well as the Gladstone Branch and Montclair-Boonton Line.

“Entering the Extended Revenue Service Demonstration phase is the most significant achievement since we successfully met the December 2018 interim milestone for PTC equipment installation,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “While the finish line may be in sight, we are not slowing down. We are using this momentum during the final six months to rapidly expand our PTC footprint and achieve full certification by the end of the year. I want to thank everyone from NJ Transit, our contractors, and FRA administrator Batory and his team for all of their hard work.”

By entering ERSD, NJ Transit increases its testing territory from the 17-mile demonstration area between Denville and Summit to approximately 100 miles, or 33 percent, of the total system mileage required for full certification.

In addition to entering ERSD, NJ Transit also submitted its Positive Train Control Safety Plan on June 30 as scheduled, which is another critical milestone on the path to full PTC certification.