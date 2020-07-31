NJ Transit receives federal donation of 245K masks

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit received more than 245,000 cloth masks that will be made available to customers thanks to a donation from the federal government, according to a July 23 press release. The masks were donated by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.

NJ Transit customer service ambassadors began distributing masks at numerous stations in mid-July. Customers were provided with the FTA-donated cloth masks if they needed a face covering. Major terminals will maintain a limited supply of masks at customer service offices in the event customers forget or lose their masks.

“Federal and state health officials have declared that the challenges of distancing on mass transit make wearing face coverings to stop the spread of the virus absolutely essential. Wearing a proper face covering correctly, along with everyday preventive actions, helps protect your fellow riders and our front-line employees, and their masks help protect you,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “We thank the Trump administration, specifically U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and acting FTA Administrator K. Jane Williams, for this generous donation that allows us to add another layer of protection for our customers and employees.”

“It is reassuring that NJ Transit remains committed to taking every available measure to protect its customers. Thanks to this donation by the federal government, NJ Transit will be able to provide this important service,” state Sen. Patrick Diegnan said. “Wearing a mask is the best way for NJ Transit to protect its customers during this public health emergency.”

In June, the federal government announced that nearly 10 million cloth masks would be distributed to 458 transit agencies and Amtrak for customer use. The cloth masks are supplemental, and customers will be responsible to have their own facial coverings. Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order No. 165 requires all staff and customers to wear face coverings onboard all transit vehicles and inside all stations and facilities. Masks are also required on all outdoor train platforms and at all bus stops when distancing is not practicable. NJ Transit requires all public-facing employees to wear face coverings at all times when performing their duties.