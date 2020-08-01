Newark BOE installs first Remote Power Unit street light in the city

NEWARK, NJ — In the fall of 2019, Rodney Williams, director of energy and sustainability of the Newark Board of Education, and staff members, met with Aris Wind to discuss renewable energy solutions for the district. They were particularly interested in Aris’ wind- and solar-powered streetlight, called a Remote Power Unit.

“I want to thank Superintendent Roger Leon and Mr. Steve Morlino for allowing me and my staff to be a part of such a progressive team. We took advantage of the opportunity to do something beyond the need of light, and our students and community will benefit for years to come,” Williams said.

After extensive research, the decision was made to locate the RPU outside of the flagship Science Park High School. The district felt this investment would be a wonderful improvement to the campus landscape and provide a great learning opportunity for the student body. The RPU is off the grid and will provide resilient power and light. The district plans to incorporate the unit’s wind and solar data into its STEM curriculum at Science Park High School.

“The RPU is an important key that unlocks a wealth of cutting-edge, 21st-century technology and is aligned with the priorities outlined in our strategic plan, ‘The Next Decade: 2020-’30,’” Leon said. “The installation of the RPU is the first of its kind to be installed in the city of Newark. It will teach and expose our students to different ways to be leaders in helping their community become more sustainable.”

The wind turbine and solar panel on the RPU will provide 100-percent renewable clean energy. Improving the safety and security of the grounds, it will provide power and light, even in the event of a grid outage. The RPU will capture wind and solar energy year-round, which can be stored for up to five days depending on usage and demand.

“We are very pleased with the opportunity to provide one of our RPUs to Newark Schools, particularly at this location,” Aris Wind COO Dan Connors said. “The Science Park team’s commitments to sustainability, their STEM curriculum and security of their students is perfectly matched to the RPU.”