Newark BOE returns to in-person Central Office operations

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Board of Education operated virtually for more than three months, but the Central Office staff resumed in-person operations July 1. While working remotely, the district used the opportunity to establish and implement safety measures and protocols to prepare for the safe return of all employees.

Prior to returning to in-person operations, every staff member had to submit proof of having tested negative for the coronavirus. In addition, they must wear a mask and follow a four-step procedure before being allowed to enter the building: symptoms screening, temperature check, footwear sanitizing and hand sanitizing.

To further safeguard staff, the district has taken additional measures, including but not limited to contactless deliveries, avoidance of large in-person group meetings, restricting access to building employees and the installation of air purifiers that meet “high efficiency particulate air” standards.

“We understand that these are evolving guidelines based on external conditions and we will continue to follow the guidance of the governor’s executive orders and the CDC,” Superintendent of Schools Roger Leon said. “The safety and well-being of our staff and students is of the utmost importance, and we are prepared to make immediate adjustments whenever necessary.”