Newark BOE approves 10-year strategic plan

NEWARK, NJ — The members of the Newark Board of Education approved the district’s 10-year strategic plan, “The Next Decade: 2020-’30,” at the June 23 public board meeting.

In order to transition to “The Next Decade,” Superintendent Roger Leon first looked at the strategic plans of his predecessors and he created “NPS Clarity 2020.” This was a one-year strategic plan that resulted from the ideas, time and planning of many members of the Newark community. “NPS Clarity 2020” built a new ecosystem of education within our city utilizing collaborative proger leolanning, coordinating local resources and agencies, engaging stakeholders, aligning board members, prioritizing equity, and keeping students at the center of all decisions. “NPS Clarity 2020” is the bridge that connects the district to “The Next Decade: 2020-’30.”

For the first time in the NBOE’s history, “The Next Decade: 2020-’30” provides a roadmap that connects the past and sets the stage for an incredible future. The plan spans 10 years, has six major priorities and 35 strategies. The priorities are: unified and aligned systems; a rigorous and relevant framework for curriculum and instruction; strength-based and responsive culture; continuous learning for all; an integrated system of supports; and strong reciprocal partnerships.

“The Next Decade 2020-’30” contains methodologies that incorporate learning “from conception to cradle to college to careers, and considers equity at all levels.”