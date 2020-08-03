Cash fares and front-door boarding resume on NJ Transit buses

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit has resumed the collection of cash fares and front-door boarding on buses that have protective barriers installed around the bus operator, effective Aug. 3. As part of NJ Transit’s “Your Ride to Recovery,” the protective devices are being installed throughout the bus fleet to provide a barrier between the operator and customers. Cash fares and front-door boarding will remain temporarily suspended on buses that have not yet had the barrier installation.

As a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in March, cash fares on buses were temporarily suspended with customers restricted to rear-door boarding to increase social distancing between bus operators and customers.

“Now that we’ve installed hundreds of protective barriers near bus operators to protect both bus operators and customers, we can safely and efficiently resume the collection of cash fares, following the July 6th resumption of the collection of cash fares on board trains,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “I am confident that by using best practices and health guidelines, we’ve taken the necessary steps to resume these services as safely as possible.”

Customers are still strongly encouraged to purchase tickets prior to boarding using the NJ Transit mobile app or ticket vending machines where available. Customers opting to use cash are strongly encouraged to have exact change to minimize contact with operators.

To provide added capacity to improve distancing on board vehicles, NJ Transit bus service resumed full weekday service on June 8. Trains and light rail systems returned to full weekday service on July 6.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order No. 165 requires all staff and customers to wear face coverings on board all transit vehicles and inside all stations and facilities. Masks are also required on all outdoor train platforms and bus stops when distancing is not practicable. NJ Transit requires all public-facing employees to wear face coverings at all times when performing their duties.

Customers are reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. All customers on NJ Transit vehicles are strongly advised to continue utilizing safe practices, including: wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands.