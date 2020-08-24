Newark Housing Authority to host webinar

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Housing Authority will host a webinar earmarked toward local enterprises on how to do business with the public agency. The webinar will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. The Housing Authority is welcoming all local businesses, especially minority and women-owned, to participate.

“COVID-19 has put significant financial strains on our economy and especially local and small businesses. It has never been more important for our agency to connect with the community and get a refresher on how to do business with a public agency,” Executive Director Victor Cirilo said.

Participants will learn from NHA’s executive director, its director of operations, and the director of procurement and contracts management on what it entails to do business with the agency. Vendors will be asked to fill out a form online after the webinar and register for future opportunities with the agency. This is the first in a series of webinars on local economic development initiatives, which are in line with the agency’s commitment to the city of Newark through its HUD Section 3 requirements.

For more information on this and future webinars, visit www.newarkha.org/webinars. The webinar will also be broadcasted live on the agency’s Facebook page at and on its website.