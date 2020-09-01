NJIT featured in the Princeton Review’s ‘Best 386 Colleges’ guide for 2021

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Institute of Technology has been named a top college according to the Princeton Review in the newest edition of its college guide, “The Best 386 Colleges,” a designation only about 14 percent of America’s 2,800 four-year colleges have earned. NJIT also received honors as a top college in the Northeast region and a Best Value college.

Additionally, NJIT appears as a Top 50 College for undergraduate game design and undergraduate entrepreneurship studies.

The Princeton Review chooses the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings. It also considers data it gathers from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences for this project.

“NJIT’s continued recognition by the Princeton Review as one of the country’s finest institutions of higher education in their 2021 edition of ‘The Best 386 Colleges’ is a testament to the strong and supportive learning environment we provide for our students,” said Fadi Deek, provost and senior executive vice president of NJIT. “We are gratified by the comments of NJIT students surveyed about their campus experiences as well as their acknowledgment of the work done by our faculty, staff and administrators on their behalf.”

NJIT ranked No. 47 in the undergraduate game design ranking, according to the Princeton Review survey based on criteria that cover the quality of faculty, facilities and technology.

“I’m pleased that Princeton Review has, for the fifth consecutive year, included us in their list of top undergraduate schools to study game design,” said Glenn Goldman, director emeritus of NJIT’s School of Art + Design. “It is a recognition of the strong collaborative program we have between digital design in the School of Art + Design and information technology in the Department of Informatics.”

NJIT is ranked No. 41 among the Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for entrepreneurship studies for 2020 across the country, and is the only university in New Jersey to achieve this recognition.

“As New Jersey’s only public polytechnic university, and as an R1 institution — the Carnegie classification for very high research activity — NJIT is uniquely qualified to develop technological innovation with societal significance and market potential,” said Cesar Bandera, associate professor of entrepreneurship at NJIT’s Martin Tuchman School of Management. “Placing among the top 50 entrepreneurship programs in the county is a recognition of NJIT’s strengths in entrepreneurship curriculum, funding and mentorship for students and university-affiliated startups, and scholarly research and service in this discipline. There is no doubt — entrepreneurship is in NJIT’s DNA!”