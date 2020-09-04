NJ Transit’s Safety Education Program goes virtual

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is keeping up with the times by taking its Safety Education Program virtual. Schools are encouraged to request the free “Safety Rules!” presentation, now conducted via Zoom, to educate students on the need for safe behavior and caution around trains and light rail vehicles.

This summer, the Safety Education Program sponsored two sessions of its virtual program for Wayne Safety Town, educating more than 70 students. In its more than 30-year history, the Safety Education Program has offered nearly 5,000 presentations, educating hundreds of thousands of people across New Jersey. More information is available at njtransit.com/safety.

“The NJ Transit Safety Education Program has been keeping New Jerseyans safe for more than 30 years,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “Today, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we don’t want a single student to miss out on this educational opportunity, so we’re taking the program fully online and virtual. I encourage all educators to request this important — and free — safety education presentation.”

The presentation includes a discussion on the dangers of the railroad tracks; age-appropriate films, including NJ Transit’s award-winning film “Chicken on the Tracks”; and a question-and-answer session. The presentation is available for free to public, nonprofit and charter schools, and community groups.

Some of the important safety rules students learn during the program are: no trespassing, stay alert, obey signs and signals, cross at designated areas only and stand behind the safety line on station platforms.

If your organization or school is interested in a free NJ Transit safety education presentation, send an email to to safetyrules@njtransit.com.