NJ Transit begins pilot installation of PPE vending machines

NEWARK, NJ — As an additional measure to protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19, NJ Transit is introducing on a pilot basis vending machines that will sell personal protective equipment, such as face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitized wipes and disposable gloves, at Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal. The machines will also be installed at other select stations over the coming weeks.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, NJ Transit has taken extraordinary measures to provide the safest possible travel environment for our customers and employees, and these new PPE vending machines serve as yet another example of our ongoing efforts,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “We want our customers to trust that we have prepared the safest and cleanest transit system possible for their return and will continue to work hard every day to keep it that way.”

Machines will accept cash or credit cards. The PPE machines are managed and stocked by a third-party vendor. They will be at the stations until the end of the year.

In the coming weeks, more PPE machines will be installed at Summit Station, Secaucus Junction, Metropark, Trenton Transit Center and New Brunswick Station. They too will remain through the end of the year.