Newark Public Library reopens its doors to the public

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Public Library will reopen on a limited basis, effective Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Main Library, located at 5 Washington St. in downtown Newark, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library branches will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All library locations will be closed periodically throughout the day for cleaning and sanitizing — closing for 30 minutes after each hour of service. Specific hours of service are as follows: https://npl.org/limited-public-opening.

For many Newark residents, this means a return to critical services, including use of computers, which are available in limited numbers in each branch and at the main library. Wi-Fi is available in the Main Library courtyard continuously from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A charging station for personal devices will also be available.

Newly-appointed Library Director Joslyn Bowling Dixon said that while the library’s virtual, online services continue to skyrocket, the library building itself is a critical institution in the community that meets a wide range of needs.

“I, along with my staff, are 100-percent committed to do whatever it takes to welcome back our community in the safest manner possible,” Bowling Dixon said. “Newark Public Library has always served a wide array of needs, from social services, entertainment, education, job help and simply enjoying books. We’re eager to offer these on a full-time basis, and Sept. 8 is just the beginning.”

The library will be strictly following the COVID-19 safety guidelines set by the state. Patrons will be asked to place any items touched while browsing in the bins provided, and return all books and other materials to bins provided at the entrance so they will be quarantined for three days. The maximum number of patrons will be posted at the building entrance and individual rooms within each building. An adult must accompany children under the age of 12. Restrooms are limited to one person at a time. In addition, the library staff is requiring patrons to: limit visits to one hour; wear a mask; stay home if they, or a member of their household, is sick or have symptoms; and maintain physical distancing.

Grab-and-go services are still available to pick up and return materials. Visit www.npl.org/grab-go for all details. The library staff also continues to be available via phone or email for any questions. Contact Reference at reference@npl.org; NJ Reference at njreference@npl.org; and La Sala at salastaff@npl.org. For more information, visit www.npl.org.