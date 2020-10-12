Nonprofits link up again to host food distribution event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation, Roosevelt Community 4U and Bessie Green Community Inc. have held three massive food distribution events in the city of Newark, serving more than 70 thousand individuals since the coronavirus pandemic began its spread through New Jersey.

Despite the impact of the first three events, the trio of nonprofit organizations recognize the continued need for food assistance within Essex County and will hold their fourth large-scale food distribution event on Sunday, Oct. 18. The event will again be in the city of Newark, this time held in the Springfield Avenue Home Depot parking lot, 399-443 Springfield Ave.

“The United Community Corporation is here to help and many in this community know that we’re here. We’re pressing forward to open our services up to the many others who are in need. We are eager to help,” UCC Executive Director Craig Mainor said. “All three organizations running this event are mission-driven. The fact that we can put together successful events where people are fed, volunteers show up and the organizations work together is a testament to the spirit of the city.”

Cars should enter the parking lot through the Bergen Street entrance for the drive-through distribution. Walk-in clients are also welcome. Face coverings are required for all in attendance.

“The Jewish nation recently celebrated the holiday of Sukkot,” Roosevelt Community 4U founder Rabbi Moshe Hezrony said. “This holiday is about different people coming together. The holiday emphasizes the importance of unity amongst all of mankind through sitting together under the roof of a temporary hut. It is up to us to internalize the message of Sukkot and live in unity. Since we all have something unique, we complement one another and this unity will enable us to live in a brighter world filled with goodness and kindness.”

The three nonprofit organizations partnered with the Newark Housing Authority, Home Depot and Central Ward Councilwoman LaMonica McIver for this event, which will distribute both perishable and nonperishable food and beverages to individuals and families in need.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic so having an event at this size being in areas that people can get to without endangering themselves or their families is key,” Mainor said. “The amazing thing about this is that there are two and sometimes more organizations that are able to pull together to make this happen at several locations.”

Photos Courtesy of Richard Greco