NBIMC breaks ground on $100 million expansion project

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $100 million facilities expansion, the largest expansion of the hospital since 1967.

“I am excited about what this project will mean for our community, our employees and our physicians,” said Darrell K. Terry Sr., president and chief executive officer of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey. “This will be an inclusive project in the great South Ward, and we are hopeful that this investment will be the spark that encourages more businesses to invest in this community.”

A key component of the project will be the hospital’s new main lobby, an estimated 17,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed space that will move the hospital’s front entrance back on to Lyons Avenue. The project will also include expanded adult and pediatric emergency departments, new hybrid operating rooms, a dedicated center for all cardiac services and a brand-new, renovated maternity unit.

“This is an institution that is not only internationally renowned but is, in fact, committed to ensuring the best health for the community surrounding it. This new edifice we are building, which is Phase 1 of a complete redevelopment plan for both the institution and the neighborhood, is exciting for everyone,” said Barry H. Ostrowsky, president and chief executive officer, RWJBarnabas Health.

In recent years, patients have benefited from significant investments made in new technologies, physician recruitment and clinical programs. With the planned glass-enclosed lobby and entrance, the public will see the progress the hospital is making as they travel along Lyons Avenue. The transformation will create a more welcoming space, filled with natural light, that promises to invoke a sense of wellness and renewal for the hospital’s patients, families and the community.

Photos Courtesy of Rebecca Smith