Nonprofits serve more than 23,000 in Newark at mass food distribution

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation, Roosevelt Community 4U and Bessie Green Community Inc. served more than 23,000 individuals during a massive drive-through food distribution event in Newark on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The event was at the Springfield Avenue Home Depot’s parking lot and serviced nearly 5,000 cars and 2,000 walk-up clients with an average family size of 3.5 individuals.

Sunday was the fourth drive-through food distribution event organized by the three nonprofit organizations. The event’s total of 23,499 served pushed the organizations past the 90,000 mark for individuals served at all of the mass distributions, which began in July.

“It’s an honor to be able to provide a service like this to the people of this community,” United Community Corporation Executive Director Craig Mainor said. “To come to them and be able to provide something as essential as food multiples that feeling of satisfaction that our agencies have been able to provide to the city of Newark.”

United Community Corporation, Roosevelt Community 4U and Bessie Green Community Inc. partnered with Newark Housing Authority, Home Depot, Central Ward Councilwoman LaMonica R. McIver and the Latino Edification Multicultural Aid Center for their most recent event. The event was run under the supervision of the 5th Precinct of the Newark Police Division.

The distribution featured a balanced combination of perishable and nonperishable foods, including vegetables, canned goods, protein, cereal, bread, dairy and beverages.

“We are pleased and honored to serve the people of Newark in partnership with Roosevelt Community 4U and UCC, especially during this unprecedented time when so many families are in need,” said Bessie Green Community board treasurer Bonnie Holmes.

As the numbers indicate, there is a need for food relief in Newark and in the greater Essex County area.

“We are really sad to see lines of hundreds of people waiting to get food boxes become longer as time passes,” Roosevelt Community 4U founder Rabbi Moshe Hezrony said. “At Roosevelt Community 4U, we will continue to work with all of our local partners to reduce these lines and bring more comfort to the struggling families.”

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate in Essex County increased from 4.6 percent to 16.8 percent. It hasn’t dropped to less than 13.6 percent since, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The 13.6 percent unemployment rate for Essex County in August is nearly three points more than the state’s average of 10.9 percent and five points more than the country’s 8.5 percent. Essex County had 51,749 unemployed individuals in August, which was the most in the state.

The coronavirus has also had a severe health effect on Essex County. Its 1,907 total deaths due to COVID-19 is the most of any N.J. county, according to NJ.com’s coronavirus tracker. Its 22,877 total cases is second only to Bergen County.

“It is sobering that the number of people that need food has stayed stable and not dropped,” Mainor said. “I’m also anticipating an increase in the diversity of needs as we get into the winter months and holiday season. People are not only going to need food, but winter coats and clothing, as well as assistance with heating and warming services.”

United Community Corporation looks to fill all those potential needs.

In addition to UCC’s Champion House food pantry and Fulton Street emergency shelter, the community action agency offers housing assistance for renters and buyers, low-income housing, homeless prevention programs, victims of crime programs, case management, job training, energy assistance programs, senior services, family services and youth development services.

On Halloween, United Community Corporation will be hosting a Family Fall Fest featuring food and coat giveaways — in addition to socially distanced trick-or-treating.

“It’s really important that agencies like ours are supported, so that we can assist the communities that we serve,” Mainor said. “This pandemic has created an economic crisis and chaos for those who were already facing challenging times. United Community Corporation is dedicated to providing support and resources to those we serve.

“But that support comes at a high price tag. It takes a large team and funding to organize thousands of meals and emergency sheltering opportunities. We are always grateful and appreciative when we can accept donations and support from stakeholders who understand and relate to our mission.”

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Grey of United Community Corporations