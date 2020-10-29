EPA announces $7.5 million grant to reduce lead exposure in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 2 Administrator Pete Lopez and EPA’s Office of Water Senior Policy Counsel Jessica Kramer were joined by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon, Newark Board of Education President Josephine C. Garcia, Congressman Donald M. Payne Jr. and other dignitaries to announce that the Newark Board of Education was selected to receive nearly $7.5 million in federal funds to combat lead in Newark schools. This grant will help fund the Newark Safe Water Initiative, which improves public health by reducing sources of lead in school drinking water to benefit more than 36,000 students in pre-K through 12th grade and nearly 6,000 employees in 64 schools.

In advance of next week’s National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, EPA is making the first-ever selections under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act’s Reduction in Lead Exposure via Drinking Water grant program by announcing $39.9 million in grant funding for 10 projects. EPA anticipates that it will award the Newark Board of Education a grant of about $7.5 million once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied. The Board of Education will use the EPA grant funding to remove sources of lead in drinking water in schools, including addressing lead pipes and fixtures. The project will also include outreach and public education to raise awareness of the health effects of lead in drinking water and ways to reduce lead exposure.

“Last year, EPA worked hand in hand with the city of Newark and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to help ensure that the city’s drinking water was safe,” said Kramer. “We are glad to be back in Newark today, acknowledging the great work the city is doing to protect public health and announcing this EPA grant funding that will directly help reduce lead in schools.”

“We are thankful for the EPA’s grant to further support our work to protect Newark families and children from the dangers of lead exposure. The city of Newark is near completion of replacing all of our lead service lines to homes throughout the city,” said Baraka. “With significant infrastructure investments and an unwavering priority of securing our community’s health, safety and quality of life, we remain committed to delivering the purest water possible to our residents.”

“Every American should have access to safe, clean drinking water, and this federal funding takes another important step towards making that a reality for Newark’s children,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who authored a law delivering tens of millions of dollars in funding to address the lead crisis in communities such as Newark. “Residents of Newark, including myself, are counting on the federal government to remedy this environmental injustice and protect our children. I was proud to fight for this funding in the WIIN Act to ensure critical protections to public health are in place while making long-overdue investments in our aging infrastructure and boosting economic development.”