Bank sponsors 10 local organizations to receive recovery grants

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Through its membership of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, Columbia Bank has sponsored 10 local organizations to receive $100,000 in support grants. The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York recently offered the Small Business Recovery Grant Program, a program that provides grants to businesses affected by the pandemic.

As a participant, Columbia Bank worked alongside organizations to compile necessary documentation and to submit an application on their behalf. Through this initiative, the bank chose to focus on nonprofit organizations and businesses that serve low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

“As a community bank, we always work hand-in-hand with local businesses and organizations,” Columbia Bank President and CEO Thomas Kemly said. “We are proud to have proactively leveraged our partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank to provide additional support to those in need.”

Nonprofit organizations who received support include Family Promise of Southwest New Jersey, Greater Newark Conservancy Inc., Leadership Newark Inc., Valley Arts Inc. and St. Luke Community Development Center Inc. Local small businesses included Black Magnet Enterprises Inc., S&A Auto Repair LLC, RyArMo Photography Studio LLC, Berkel Training Institute Inc. and Brick City Bricks 4 Kidz. The grants will fund personal protective equipment costs, working capital, nutrition programs and the rehiring of furloughed employees.