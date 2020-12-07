Project to develop new Weequahic Park community center is underway

NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 2, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. announced the start of a project to develop a new senior and community center building in Weequahic Park in Newark. The current Feldman “Mootsie” Middleton Jr. Community Center is outdated and can no longer accommodate the number of events and activities being organized in the park. It will be replaced with a larger building that provides modern accommodations for park visitors.

“Essex County Weequahic Park has become a focal point for recreational activities, social gatherings and events. The community center, which was built about 50 years ago, no longer has the capacity to accommodate all the afterschool, senior and enrichment activities that are held there and a larger building is needed,” DiVincenzo said. “The new structure, with its high ceilings, natural lighting and modern accommodations, will provide park visitors with a welcoming community center that better fits the needs of residents and the groups that use the park.”

The new building will be modeled after the new community centers recently built in Cedar Grove Park and Watsessing Park. The 7,500-square-foot building will have a large room for activities, a full-service kitchen, and office and meeting space for the Weequahic Park Sports Authority and the Weequahic Park Association, two community groups that have partnered with Essex County to maintain the park and provide programming for the community. A driveway will lead up to a 40-foot-long covered carport to enhance access to the building and there will be a 100-foot-long patio for outdoor seating on the back of the building, overlooking the Bill Hicks Baseball Field. The building also will have restrooms with outdoor access for park visitors.

The community center was named for the late Feldman “Mootsie” Middleton Jr. in 2016. Middletown was a Newark entrepreneur and one of the founders of the Weequahic Park Association and the Weequahic Park Sports Authority. When the new community center is opened, it also will be named for Middleton.

Comito Associates from Newark was awarded a professional services contract for $271,000 to design the new community center. APS Construction from Paterson was awarded a public bid contract for $4,519,000 to perform the construction work. The old building was demolished earlier this month; the new building is scheduled to open by the fall of 2021.