Wells Fargo relief aid to help NJ small businesses stay open

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Wells Fargo has selected Greater Newark Enterprise Corporation and Union County Economic Development Corporation among the first to receive funds from the company’s new Open for Business Fund, bringing nearly $800,000 to North Jersey to help underserved small businesses stay open and save jobs, according to a Dec. 9 press release. The GNEC will receive $250,000 and the UCEDC will receive $500,000. The funding will aid the two organizations’ short- and long-term COVID-19 recovery efforts, microlending activities and the creation of specialized programming for diverse owners.

“Thank you to Wells Fargo for being on the forefront of providing resources to small businesses historically under-represented, and especially during this pandemic,” UCEDC President Adam Farrah said. “COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for the majority of small businesses in this country. Once again, Well Fargo has risen to the occasion with its Open For Business initiative. This financial support will enable UCEDC to provide the training and funding necessary to assist underserved entrepreneurs to adjust to market conditions and remain in operation.”

In addition to existing small business support, the community development financial institutions will develop and expand programs aimed to address systemic issues and unique challenges faced by diverse entrepreneurs. For example, UCEDC will use part of its award to launch the “Entrepreneurship as Second Chance” program focused on formerly incarcerated and court-involved citizens. UCEDC will also expand its “Virtual Incubator Program,” which provides specialized training for diverse business owners. GNEC will deploy its award to strengthen lending activities, as well as increase capital, for female- and minority-led businesses in Essex, Hudson and Morris counties.

“GNEC is honored and grateful to have been selected as a recipient of a $250,000 grant from Wells Fargo through the company’s Open for Business Fund,” GNEC Executive Director Victor Salama said. “Demand for our lending and technical assistance services to New Jersey small businesses has never been greater, and this generous commitment by Wells Fargo in support of GNEC’s mission will allow us to serve more entrepreneurs of color in northern New Jersey struggling to keep their businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Wells Fargo launched the Open for Business Fund this past summer as an approximately $400 million small business recovery effort across the United States to help entrepreneurs recover and rebuild. The initiative focuses on increasing access to capital, technical expertise and long-term resiliency programs.

“Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund is another avenue of support and enlists the expertise of our CDFI partners at UCEDC and GNEC to urgently help diverse North Jersey entrepreneurs recover and preserve the jobs they provide in their communities,” said Tomas Porturas, vice president of social impact and sustainability at Wells Fargo. “The funding will funnel much-needed access to capital, equity in resources and technical assistance for local businesses, who are the backbone of our local economies and neighborhoods.”

Interested small business owners can visit the GNEC and UCEDC websites to learn more about available services and apply for financial assistance.