Free toys highlight United Community Corp.’s Holiday Express

NEWARK, NJ — The United Community Corporation will be hosting its second Holiday Express on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at West Side Park in Newark. The event’s highlight will be a free toy giveaway for children. It will also distribute free groceries, coats and socks to families, as well as free family Christmas photos that will be printed on site.

“This event is really important because a lot of families have been struggling,” said Yucleidis Melendez, UCC’s director of youth, family and senior services. “A lot of people lost their jobs, so families aren’t really able to buy their kids gifts. It may just be a toy for some people, but for these kids, it brings them the joy of having a present to open under their tree on Christmas morning. I’m so glad that UCC is able to provide this for them.”

The Holiday Express and the preceding toy drive are running with the help of Covenant House, Hope Bridges Us, Saydah’s Career Planning Adventure, Pads for Purpose, Amerigroup, Beauty for Ashes, Outlaw Apparel and Montclair Learning Center. The free family Christmas photos were made possible by community volunteer Carlos ‘Manhattan’ Franklin.

While the event’s highlight is providing toys to children in the community, Melendez knows how crucial it is to also provide families with groceries, coats and socks. She has run events at West Side Park over the last several months and has seen firsthand a consistent rise in the numbers of those in need of help.

“We’ve seen an increase in our event numbers, which shows us that families need a lot of different things to survive,” she said. “When I see the long lines outside of West Side Park for our events, it shows me that I have a lot of work to do because there are people that are really struggling more than we expect and more than we know.”