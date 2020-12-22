Freeholders honor contributions from cultural arts organization

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders recently honored the Tree House Cultural Arts & Entertainment Movement, based in Newark, for its contributions to the homeless and low-income communities in Essex County, according to a Dec. 15 press release.

The Tree House Cultural Arts & Entertainment Movement was founded by Tanya and Matthew Veltz in 2017 and seeks to promote and show respect, love and compassion toward people from all different walks of life. The nonprofit organization works with local businesses to provide food, clothing, shelter, furniture, counseling and other assorted relief to residents in need from Newark and surrounding areas. By working with existing community and regional resource agencies, they garner donations and help individuals and families meet their basic needs of housing, food and clothing.

Early in December, they were one of the initial 23 charitable organizations nationwide to receive a grant from a new Wendy’s Company program dedicated to donating $500,000 yearly to entities supporting social justice, youth and education in the black community. The Tree House Cultural Arts & Entertainment Movement was the only charity in the tristate area to be selected. This national recognition is a testament to the impact of their service, and how much it has resonated among other charitable organizations.

Essex County Freeholder Vice President Wayne Richardson, a Newark native, is extremely proud of the organization and all they have accomplished.

“The financial grant from a renowned brand like Wendy’s was phenomenal, but it is important to recognize that the service they have provided to the people of Newark and greater Essex County is what should be appreciated by all of us,” Richardson said. “The Tree House Cultural Arts & Entertainment Movement has made a significant impact in a relatively short period of time, and their success is our success.”

The Tree House Cultural Arts & Entertainment Movement is staffed by a close-knit group consisting of the husband-and-wife founders, along with Vice President Kaif Ismail, Director of Sponsorships Joe Adams and Director of Communications Kaila Boulware. They work more than 40 hours per week year-round and do everything from prepping/serving meals and obtaining clothing for donations, to securing partnerships with local organizations and promoting their events. They have cultivated several long­-term partnerships with local nonprofit outreach organizations, including the Urban League of Bergen County; elementary and high schools, including Barringer and Westside High schools; and branches of law enforcement, including the 5th Ward Police Station. Since April, they have served more than 30,000 prepared meals to as many as 500 people a day, and have provided more than 300,000 pound of groceries to those in need.

Tanya Veltz has a solid track record of honors and rewards from organizations with significant local influence for providing “distinguished community service” in Essex County. However, helping people who are less fortunate remains her true motivation.

“Helping people is the right thing to do. No one wants to see anyone go hungry; no one wants to see people go without,” Tanya Veltz stated. “I’ve been through a lot of hardships, and once I got on my feet I promised myself I would help others. If there’s something I can do every single day, that’s what I’ll do.”

“Mrs. Veltz and her staff at the Tree House Cultural Arts & Entertainment Movement are the true heroes of our society,” Richardson said. “There wasn’t a ready-made path for them to follow, but they made their own path and should be applauded and recognized for the good work they have done in our community.”

Photos Courtesy of Kyalo Mulumba