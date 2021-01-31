Newark police to start issuing body cameras to plainclothes officers

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced Jan. 26 that all plainclothes Newark Police Division officers will wear body cameras, starting immediately. This move comes after the Jan. 1 fatal shooting of Carl Dorsey III, 39, of South Orange by Newark Police Detective Rod Simpkins; while there was security footage of the incident, there was no police video of the incident as the officers involved were in plainclothes and unmarked vehicles, therefore unequipped with body or dash cameras.

There will be only three exceptions to this new order:

Personnel assigned as liaisons to federal, state or county agencies will be guided by those agencies’ policies.

Officers assigned to surveillance duties only will not be required to wear a body cam; however, all officers assigned to the “take-down” arrest in such cases must wear the body cam.

Officers who make a written request to the public safety director and receive his or her authorization not to wear the bodycam. Such requests must give the operational or safety reasons for not wearing the body cam.

“We are making immense strides in making Newark a safer city, and our police division a more transparent one,” Baraka said. “Last year we were proud that our officers did not fire a single shot. This year, we are taking our standards and procedures to a higher level, to ensure that our officers protect and serve their residents properly, and our residents and visitors can feel safer.”

“The policy that I implemented today is yet another step in the right direction to continue building trust and transparency with the people whom we serve,” Ambrose said.

Officers assigned to work street-level enforcement in a plainclothes capacity shall have the option of wearing their uniform while operating unmarked or conventional vehicles in the field, as directed by their supervisor.