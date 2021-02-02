Newark public safety director to retire after 34 years of service

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras Baraka announced Jan. 27 that Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose will retire as of March 31, after serving the city of Newark for 34 years and since 2016 as public safety director.

“When I appointed Director Ambrose as public safety director, I knew that his leadership, work ethic, integrity and love for our city is what we needed to fulfill my vision of combining police, fire and emergency management into one department,” Baraka said. “His service to the city of Newark has been paramount. I appreciate all that he has given, and I hope for nothing but the best in his retirement.”

Ambrose has led the reforms under the 2014 federal consent decree, which has made the Newark police more accountable and transparent in their engagement with the public, according to Baraka’s press release. Every Newark patrol officer is now equipped with a body camera and a dashboard camera, and is trained in deescalation tactics. Every officer also undergoes bias perception training, and civil rights oriented “stop, search and arrest” training.

Also during his tenure, homicides in 2019 fell to their lowest since 1961, and most violent crimes have dropped by double digits every year. Likewise, complaints against officers have dropped by double digits each year. Last year, the Newark police removed 496 guns from the street and did not fire a single shot; and effective Jan. 27 all plainclothes Newark police officers will wear body cameras.

“I praise the men and women of the Newark Department of Public Safety, along with our residents and clergy members,” Ambrose said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done by my successor, but I’m pleased to be leaving the police and fire divisions and the Office of Emergency Management in a better place than it was when I arrived five years ago. Mayor Baraka has been my strongest supporter, a great boss and will remain a good friend.”

Ambrose decided to become a cop when he was 5 years old, during a snowstorm when he saw a lone NPD patrol car cruising down the snow-covered street.

“Right then I knew what I wanted to do,” he said.

In 1986, he joined the force, rose quickly through the ranks under the tutelage of former Police Chief Joe Santiago to become chief by 1999, followed by serving as police director, undersheriff for the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and chief of detectives for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, before becoming public safety director for the city of Newark.

N.J. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal remarked on Ambrose’s successes in partnering with other law enforcement agencies to curb crime in Newark.

“As an innovator and collaborator, Director Ambrose set an example for law enforcement throughout New Jersey, and indeed across the nation,” Grewal said. “During his tenure as public safety director, he oversaw dramatic changes in the culture of the Newark Police Department under the Department of Justice’s Consent Decree, and he exemplified the best in law enforcement collaboration through initiatives such as the Newark Violent Crime Initiative, working with agencies at all levels, including my office, to achieve remarkable reductions in violent crime. I want to personally thank him for his leadership, partnership and friendship.”

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II called Ambrose “the top law enforcement executive in the state.”

“Everyone who worked with him benefited from this extensive knowledge and innate compassion. We thank him for everything that he did on behalf of law enforcement in Essex County and beyond,” Stephens said, praising Ambrose’s previous work with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. “From 2008 to 2015, he served the people of Essex County as chief of detectives in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. In that capacity, he forged the kind of partnerships that brought world-class law enforcement practices to the county. Some of his most significant accomplishments included the establishment of the Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which continues to this day. Under his leadership, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office worked with municipalities across the county to ensure the successful investigation of homicides by skilled homicide detectives. During his tenure in the prosecutor’s office he established the Cyber Crime Unit and restructured the Narcotics Unit.

“Most importantly, as a native of Newark, he understood the importance of building strong relationships with the community. He founded the Citizens and Clergy Academy and started an annual Black History Month celebration recognizing the contributions of African Americans in law enforcement,” he continued. “He will be sorely missed by those of us in Newark. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Ambrose will also be missed by his fellow Essex County municipal law enforcement agencies.

“I want to first congratulate Director Ambrose on a stellar career in three different agencies,” Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said. “We started our careers together in the Newark PD on April 16, 1986. We have had the opportunity to work as partners, I’ve had the opportunity to work under his tutelage and again as partners in the later part of his career. Anthony has proven himself to be a leader that brings people together for the betterment of our profession. I embrace our 34-year friendship and wish him the best in his future endeavors. He is truly a leader in our law enforcement community.”